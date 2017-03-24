Updated: Victim in Fatal Crash Near Westhaven ID'd

click to enlarge

On March 23, 2017, at approximately 3:45 pm, Mr. [Victor] Herrera was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on US-101 just north of 6th Avenue in the Westhaven area. Mr. Herrera had a male passenger in the right front seat. For a yet to be determined reason, Mr. Herrera failed to negotiate a downhill curving roadway and allowed the Chevrolet to leave the road. The Chevrolet came to rest in a creek area below the roadway level. As a result of the collision the passenger was trapped in the right front seat and sustained fatal injuries, as determined by paramedics at the scene.



Mr. Herrera was arrested at the scene for driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter. Mr. Herrera also sustained major injuries and was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital. Mr. Herrera was booked into the custody of the Humboldt County Sheriff after he was released from the hospital.



The name of the deceased is being withheld until notification of the next of kin can be made by the Humboldt County Coroner’s Office.

Emergency personnel from the California Highway Patrol, CalFire, Westhaven Fire Department, and Arcata/Mad River Ambulance responded to the scene.



DUI is a factor in this collision and further toxicological analysis is pending.

The California Highway Patrol reports that intoxication was a factor in last night's traffic death of 25-year old Glen A. Roe Jr. The Orick man was in the passenger seat of a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 101 just past Westhaven when the driver, Victor Herrera, of McKinleyville, "failed to negotiate" a downhill curve and left the road, ending up in a creek. His passenger was trapped and sustained fatal injuries. After being treated atSt. Joseph Hospital, Herrera was booked into custody by the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office.This is the 13th road death of 2017.