Sunday Crash on 101 Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Injured

On March 12, 2017, at approximately 1209 hours, a 45 year old male was driving a 2002 Kia Optima southbound on US-101 south of Tompkins Hill Road. Per witnesses, the driver of the Kia was traveling at a high rate of speed, using both southbound lanes to pass traffic. For reasons still under investigation, the driver veered sharply to the left, losing control of the Kia. The Kia continued out of control across both southbound lanes before colliding with a large section of guardrail. As a result of the collision with the guardrail, the driver sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger, Ms. Loretta Doolittle, suffered major injuries and was transported to Saint Joseph Hospital by City Ambulance. The name of the deceased is being withheld until notification of the next of kin can be made by the Humboldt County Coroner's Office. Emergency personnel from the California Highway Patrol, Humboldt Sheriff Department, Humboldt Bay Fire, Loleta Fire, and City Ambulance responded to the scene. DUI is a factor in this collision and further toxicological analysis is pending.

An Oregon man was killed and his passenger suffered major injuries when the car they were in veered out of control before hitting the guardrail south of Tompkins Hill Road just after noon Sunday in a crash the CHP described as DUI related.According to witnesses, the driver — 45-year-old Johnnie David Evenson of Roseburg, who died at the scene — was speeding and using both lanes of southbound U.S. Highway 101 to pass traffic just before the crash. Crescent City resident Loretta Doolittle, 46, was taken to St. Joseph Hospital for her injuries.Press release from the Sheriff's Office:Press release from CHP: