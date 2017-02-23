Humboldt County Fair Board Responds to Enterprise Settlement

Fair Settlement Not to Hinder 2017 Fair
In regard to the recent settlement with the Ferndale Enterprise the staff and board of the Humboldt County Fair admit that an oversight was made to providing the Enterprise with a requested public record document because it was mistakenly thought to have been one of a multitude already sent. Due to the volume of document requests made by the Enterprise it is understandable that one could be missed. Once the Fair realized this oversight the paper was immediately provided with the document. It is not the intent of the Fair to withhold any requested documents from the Enterprise or anyone else. Still the Enterprise continued the lawsuit showing the publishers (Mrs Titus) true intent to inflict hardship upon the Fair, not the receipt of the document. In the course of the settlement discussions multiple good faith offers were made by the Fair but ignored. Each time the Enterprise’s attorney raised the settlement amount. If the Fair had not agreed to the $21,000 settlement the amount could have skyrocketed.
There is a huge conflict of interest by Mrs Titus (as a publisher of a community paper) during her four year campaign to destabilize the Fair as retribution to her husband’s non-renewal as general manager.
In spite of the negative press and distractions of this litigation, the Fair board and staff is proud to report over the past four years attendance is up 20%, sponsorships have doubled, food concessions are up 100% and the Junior Livestock Auction reached a new pinnacle in 2016 generating over $700,000 for the first time! This has enabled the Fair to reinvest into facility repairs and maintenance. The commitment to the ongoing heritage of horse racing at Humboldt Co. Fair continues through 2017 as well. Revenue from interim periods at the Fairgrounds are up too. Early planning stages include a continuation of the partnership with the office of education, entertainment at a continued new level of excellence and all the other things that make our county fair a wonderful experience to participating 4H and FFA kids, exhibitors, attending families, seniors and the whole community at large.
Fair board members are volunteers that serve the community never receiving any compensation (and very little credit) for their work and in many cases they make major donations as sponsors as well. This is quite a contrast to Mrs Titus’ actions to undermine the reputation and future solvency of the Fair that paid her husband for 22 years and now provides her family with a pension.
All those affiliated with the Fair deeply appreciate all the support and sponsorships the community continues to generate as we work together to insure the ongoing cultural success and economic viability of the Humboldt County Fair! Thank You!