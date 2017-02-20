HumBug: Season's Greetings

click to enlarge Anthony Westkamper

Ferelia februalis.



An odd hover fly on a milkmaid flower.



A mystery among the milkmaids.



Fetid adder's tongue, aka brownies.

Undaunted by the rain, I was out barbecuing a chicken a few nights ago when, attracted by my porch light, a moth buzzed me. I kept working but noted where it came to rest. Of course I had to investigate, and when I did I noted it was decorated with a lacy black pattern on a pale green background.A little research in a book I got for Christmasled to identifying it as. No common name is listed. I think I'll call it the February moth.I've noted some wildflowers along the roadsides — milkmaids () are coming on strong now and with them the insects they attract, including an oddly shaped hover fly. I guess I'm going to have to put that book on identifying flies on my wishlist. Investigating one patch of flowers I found another mystery. I've seen these possible spider holes around for years, but never seen what's making them. I poured a pint of water down one but ran out before anyone made an appearance. Guess I need a bigger bottle.Another less conspicuous but no less striking wildflower out now sports a less charming name: fetid adder's tongue (Scoliopus). All of which signal that, despite our recent weather, there is hope: Spring is on the way.