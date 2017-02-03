T-shirts, Get Your T-shirts!

Did the Eureka Women’s March leave you feeling empowered? Want to hold onto that feeling and commemorate it? Want to support a local artist and a good cause at the same time? If so, you’re in luck.
In the wake of the march that organizers billed as the largest in Eureka’s history — with some estimating as many as 8,000 people in the streets Jan. 21 — Journal cartoonist Terry Torgerson penned a drawing of the Carson Mansion festooned with a pink “pussy ears” hat emanating rays of light. The cartoon has been so popular that we here at the Journal thought some might want one of their own. So we’ve reached out to a local T-shirt maker and mocked up the above design.
We’re going to be selling the shirts for $15 — a $6 markup from the cost of making them, some of which will go to Torgerson, as artists need all the help they can get these days, and the rest goes to the North Coast Rape Crisis Team, which offers comprehensive services — including prevention education, outreach and a 24-hour hotline (445-2881) — to victims of sexualized violence, because, you know, regardless of politics, that should be a cause and a service we can all stand behind.
If you’d like to get your hands on one of these shirts, it’s easy. Just call Sarah at 442-1400, extension 312, before Feb. 15 and she’ll take down your order, credit card number and contact info. Or, stop by the office (310 F St. in Eureka) and ask for Sarah. Then, we’ll let you know when the shirts are ready for pickup.