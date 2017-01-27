News Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, January 27, 2017

Community / Government / Politics

Scenes from the D.C. Women's March

Posted By on Fri, Jan 27, 2017 at 1:45 PM

click to enlarge The Women's March on Washington D.C. was huge. - R. ARROYO
  • R. Arroyo
  • The Women's March on Washington D.C. was huge.
Local photographer R. Arroyo was in Washington D.C. last Saturday, Jan. 21, when Women's March protesters filled the streets with signs, songs and pink "pussy ear" hats to voice their opposition to newly inaugurated President Donald Trump. The crowd (because crowd size is evidently everything) has been estimated at 470,000 people, according to the New York Times. On the same day, Eureka held a "sister" Women's March with some 5,000 attendees according to the Eureka Police Department.

Flip through the slideshow below for a look at what it was like in the historic throng in the nation's capital. You can also find an account of three generations of Humboldt women marching in D.C. here.

Slideshow
Women's March on Washington, D.C.
Women's March on Washington, D.C. Women's March on Washington, D.C. Women's March on Washington, D.C. Women's March on Washington, D.C. Women's March on Washington, D.C. Women's March on Washington, D.C. Women's March on Washington, D.C. Women's March on Washington, D.C.

Women's March on Washington, D.C.


By R. Arroyo

Click to View 12 slides


  • Pin It
  • StumbleUpon
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , , , ,

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

more from the author

Latest in News Blog

week by week

In Print This Week: Jan 26, 2017 vol XXVIII issue 4
On the March

Digital Edition

guides

© 2017 The North Coast Journal Weekly

Website powered by Foundation

humboldt