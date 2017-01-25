Redwood National Park Joins Twitter Rebellion

One day after Tweets with references to climate change were deleted from the Badlands National Park account, the Associated Press
reports national parks across the country are sending out messages of their own.
Because that's where we are now.
Humboldt County’s own Redwood National Park
appears to have joined the growing rebellion against Trump administration restrictions on government employee communications with the media today with this Tweet: “DYK redwood groves are #1 carbon sink / acre in nature? About 200 tons an acre. More redwoods would mean less #climatechange #climate”
According to the Associated Press, the Golden Gate National Park talked about the record setting temperatures in 2016, sending followers to “a report by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, also known as NOAA.”
President Trump has questioned climate change and called it a "hoax." A park service spokesperson said the Badland Tweets were deleted because an unauthorized person posted them.
This comes as Doug Ericksen, the spokesman for the Environmental Protection Agency transition team, told news organizations that agency scientists would likely have to have their work on a "case by case basis before it can be disseminated,” according to a NPR report.
Death Valley National Park, in turn, tweeted photos of Japanese Americans interned at a camp there during World War II, according to the AP article, as reports circulated about the possible “resumption of banned
interrogation methods and reopening CIA-run ‘black site’ prisons outside the United States.”
Meanwhile a series of “rogue” Twitter accounts are popping up from Rogue NASA to BadHombreLands NPS.