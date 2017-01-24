Pedestrian Killed in Eureka Crash

click to enlarge

On January 23, 2017 at about 9:55 a.m., officers with the Eureka Police Department responded to F and Harris Streets in Eureka for the report of an injury traffic collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian. The pedestrian was transported by ambulance to the hospital, but ultimately succumbed to her injuries. Next of kin has been notified and the victim has been identified as Maria Bosnar, 80 of Eureka.



The preliminary investigation indicates that a 57 year old male of Eureka was driving a 1987 Toyota pickup east on Harris Street and was stopped at the red light at F Street. Bosnar was at the north east corner of Harris and F Street waiting to cross F Street. The light turned green for the driver and Bosnar had the walk sign to cross. The driver made a left turn onto F Street and collided with the Bosnar in the crosswalk causing fatal injuries.



DUI does not appear to be a factor in the collision. This is an ongoing investigation; any witnesses to this collision are asked to call Sergeant Gary Whitmer at (707) 441-4060.

An 80-year-old Eureka woman was killed yesterday morning when she was hit by a pickup truck while crossing F Street.According to the Eureka Police Department, Maria Bosnar was in the crosswalk on F Street and had the walk signal at about 9:55 a.m. when a pickup truck turning left onto F Street from Harris struck her, causing fatal injuries. EPD isn't releasing the identity of the 57-year-old driver of the pickup, but said DUI does not appear to be a factor in the collision.The accident remains under investigation and EPD asks that witnesses call Sgt. Gary Whitmer at 441-4060.