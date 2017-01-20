News Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Friday, January 20, 2017

Community / Government / Politics

Silent People in Black Protest on Arcata Plaza

Posted By and on Fri, Jan 20, 2017 at 2:32 PM

click to enlarge MARK LARSON
  • Mark Larson
Several dozen protesters joined the People in Black Inaugural Day Vigil on the Arcata Plaza this morning. They held signs or simply expressed their First Amendment rights with their silent presence as they gathered at the same time as the inauguration. Their goal was to share their concerns about and objections to the incoming administration.

Another, noisier, protest was held in front of the Humboldt County Courthouse in Eureka, with protesters making speeches and knocking down a symbolic wall.

Slideshow
People in Black Vigil on Arcata Plaza
New Slideshow New Slideshow New Slideshow New Slideshow New Slideshow New Slideshow New Slideshow New Slideshow

People in Black Vigil on Arcata Plaza

Mark Larson attended a silent Inauguration Day vigil on the Arcata Plaza.



By Mark Larson

Click to View 12 slides


  • Pin It
  • StumbleUpon
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , , , ,

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

More by Linda Stansberry

More by Mark Larson

Latest in News Blog

week by week

In Print This Week: Jan 19, 2017 vol XXVIII issue 3
Nurses, Stat

Digital Edition

guides

© 2017 The North Coast Journal Weekly

Website powered by Foundation

humboldt