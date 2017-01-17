Who's Whooo in Ferndale

Welcome to the top of Ferndale! Ferndale Music Company and The Old Steeple, in collaboration with Ferndale Tech, bring you a view previously only for the birds with the new “Owl Cam,” a panoramic webcam with infrared light situated 50 feet up in their historic building’s bell tower.
Generations of Barn Owls have called the steeple home since its 1902 construction. Tune in at night to glimpse the current family swooping in with their latest catch or preparing the nest for owlet season (March-August). During the day, explore vistas of the Eel River Valley, from waves breaking on Centerville Beach to the sun rising over the Victorian Village.
Check out the “Owl Cam” at FerndaleOwlCam.com.
Ferndale Music Company and The Old Steeple are located at 246 Berding Street (next to the cemetery) and are open from noon to 5pm Monday-Saturday. For more info, call 786-7030 or visit ferndalemusiccompany.com.
