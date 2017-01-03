First Fatal Car Crash of Year Suspected to Be DUI

click to enlarge

On Sunday, January 1, 2017, a 1995 GMC Sierra was traveling on Mountain View Road, when it left the roadway causing the vehicle to roll.



At approximately 5:30 p.m., a 1995 GMC Sierra, driven by, a 52 year old man, of Eureka, travelled off of the roadway and rolled down the embankment. As a result of this collision, the driver of the GMC was partially ejected and sustained fatal injuries. A passenger in the GMC sustained minor injuries and was able to walk several miles to call for emergency assistance. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in this collision. The California Highway Patrol Humboldt Area is the lead investigating agency in this traffic collision.



The California Highway Patrol would like to take this unfortunate opportunity to remind motorists that seatbelts save lives and prevent injuries. Do not put your own life at risk, or the life of your family or friends. Please buckle up.



When: Jan 1st @ 8:22pm; call came into 911 center for single vehicle overturned; call ended just before midnight.



Where: Mountain View Road , Kneeland area



Details: one vehicle over the bank with two patients; one patient walked (possible miles in the snow) to call 911 and summon help; exposure due to the weather was of large concern.

Responders: CAL FIRE, Kneeland Fire Department; Humboldt Bay Fire, CITY Ambulance; all responders worked together to locate, rescue and treat the patients at scene.



I cannot give patients extent of injuries.



Safety Message: please advise that freezing temperatures/ice/snow can cause multiple problems including exposure and driving hazards. Please take chains and communication with you when traveling even within areas you know; also know where you are at all times this can decrease responders time to you/patients. Always let someone know where you are going especially if you are traveling alone. Pack blankets, water and food in your car and if possible chains for snowy conditions.

