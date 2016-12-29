Man Found in Manila Dunes Confirmed Drowning Death

click to enlarge

An autopsy was conducted on Thursday, December 29, 2016 for the decedent found on the Ma-le’l Dunes in Manila on the 26th. The cause of death was determined to be drowning.

Coroners have been unable to make positive identification of the decedent due to the condition of the body. The decedent is described as a Caucasian male in his early 20’s, with red/brown hair, about 5’7” tall, weighing 120-130 lbs, and wearing navy sneakers with socks. He also had two tattoos, one on each arm near the shoulder. Both tattoos are only partially visible due to the poor condition of the body. The tattoo on the right arm appears to be either an outline of a woman’s face and breast or possibly a dog. The tattoo on the left arm is colored red and blue, and looks like a face of a woman with flowing hair.

The Coroner’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in making positive identification of the decedent. If anyone has information in regards to this investigation, please contact the Coroner’s Office at 707-445-7242.





On Monday, December 26, 2016 at around 9:35 a.m., the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a phone call from a hiker who stated she had located a deceased person on the wave slope about a 30 minute walk north of Ma-le’l Dunes in Manila. Deputies arrived on scene and determined that due to the decedent’s location, special equipment would be needed. The H.C.S.O. Beach Deputy was called to respond with the needed equipment.



Upon arrival at the location, deputies located a deceased male on the wave slope. The decedent is a male who appeared to be possibly 25-30 years of age, 120-140 pounds, with red or brown hair, and a tattoo on his right arm. Deputies investigated the decedent and the area around, and did not locate anything that indicated foul play. The Coroner was called and took possession of the decedent. The case is currently under investigation by the Coroner’s Office.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (707) 445-7251, or the Crime Tip Line at (707) 268-2539.

