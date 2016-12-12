UPDATED: Homicide Investigation in Manila

click to enlarge



On Monday, December 12, 2016 at approximately 2:15 a.m. Humboldt County Deputy Sheriffs responded to the Manila area for a report of a possible armed robbery. Deputies located a 20 year old male victim in the roadway of Hwy 255, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital by medical personnel where he was pronounced deceased.



Humboldt County Sheriff’s Deputies and Detectives are currently investigating the incident as a homicide. The investigation is currently ongoing.



Anyone with information for the Sheriff’s Office regarding this case or related criminal activity is encouraged to call Investigator Fulton at 707-268-3646 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at 707-268-2539.

UPDATE: The HCSO has identified the victim as Tyson Claros. He was found on Hwy 255 between the south end of Peninsula Dr and Pacific Ave in Manila.The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about a 20-year old man who died this morning after being found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.The HCSO was originally called to the Manila area for reports of a possible armed robbery. The name of the victim, who was pronounced deceased at the hospital, has not yet been released.The sheriff's office declined to release additional information — including the exact location where deputies found the victim and the circumstances surrounding the armed robbery report — at this time.This is the 21st confirmed homicide in Humboldt County so far this year.