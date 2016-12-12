UPDATED: Homicide Investigation in Manila

On Monday, December 12, 2016 at approximately 2:15 a.m. Humboldt County Deputy Sheriffs responded to the Manila area for a report of a possible armed robbery. Deputies located a 20 year old male victim in the roadway of Hwy 255, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital by medical personnel where he was pronounced deceased.
Humboldt County Sheriff’s Deputies and Detectives are currently investigating the incident as a homicide. The investigation is currently ongoing.
Anyone with information for the Sheriff’s Office regarding this case or related criminal activity is encouraged to call Investigator Fulton at 707-268-3646 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at 707-268-2539.
