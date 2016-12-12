News Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Monday, December 12, 2016

Community / Crime

UPDATED: Homicide Investigation in Manila

Posted By on Mon, Dec 12, 2016 at 2:34 PM

click to enlarge tyson_claros.jpg
UPDATE: The HCSO has identified the victim as Tyson Claros. He was found on Hwy 255 between the south end of Peninsula Dr and Pacific Ave in Manila.

Previously:

The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about a 20-year old man who died this morning after being found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The HCSO was originally called to the Manila area for reports of a possible armed robbery. The name of the victim, who was pronounced deceased at the hospital, has not yet been released.

The sheriff's office declined to release additional information — including the exact location where deputies found the victim and the circumstances surrounding the armed robbery report — at this time.

This is the 21st confirmed homicide in Humboldt County so far this year.

From the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office:

On Monday, December 12, 2016 at approximately 2:15 a.m. Humboldt County Deputy Sheriffs responded to the Manila area for a report of a possible armed robbery. Deputies located a 20 year old male victim in the roadway of Hwy 255, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital by medical personnel where he was pronounced deceased.

Humboldt County Sheriff’s Deputies and Detectives are currently investigating the incident as a homicide. The investigation is currently ongoing.

Anyone with information for the Sheriff’s Office regarding this case or related criminal activity is encouraged to call Investigator Fulton at 707-268-3646 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at 707-268-2539.

  • Pin It
  • StumbleUpon
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

more from the author

Latest in News Blog

week by week

In Print This Week: Dec 8, 2016 vol XXVII issue 49
Homeless State University

Digital Edition

guides

© 2016 The North Coast Journal Weekly

Website powered by Foundation

humboldt