Victim ID'd: EPD Investigating 'Suspicious Death'

2nd UPDATE: The deceased has been identified as Jennika Lee Suazo, a student at Zoe Barnum High School. Friends of Suazo have announced via her Facebook page that there will be a ceremony for her at the Adorni Center at 5 p.m. tomorrow. A quote on Suazo's Facebook page includes the words, "Relax, you'll graduate, you'll get a job, you'll become an adult, you'll find someone that loves you. You have an entire life. Things take time."
UPDATE: EPD Senior Detective John Gordon announced today that the department, along with the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office, are investigating some 22 people who lived in the residence on P Street. The deceased has been confirmed as a 18-year old female. She was found by her roommates and reported to EPD on Dec. 9 at around noon. Her identity has not yet been released.
Previously
:
Eureka Police Chief Andrew Mills said detectives have launched an investigation into a “suspicious death” in a residence on the 300 block of P Street.
Mills couldn’t provide much information on the case, but said EPD was notified by medics who had been called to the home. EPD currently has the residence taped off as detectives process the scene.
If the death is determined to be a homicide, it would be the county’s 22nd of the year, building on a 30-year high
and further eclipsing the prior modern record of 16 in 2014.
Editor's note
: The number of homicides referenced in this article was updated to reflect numbers that changed as of Dec. 12.