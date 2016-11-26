Murder Arrest in Hoopa

Lorence Emmanuel Bailey's booking photo.

On 11-25-16, at approximately 3:05 AM, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a disturbance at a residence on lower Cal Pac Rd in the Hoopa Valley. Deputies and Medical personnel arrived on scene and located a female victim in the residence with multiple wounds. The victim succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

During the investigation, Lorence Emmanuel Bailey was identified as person of interest. Bailey was located and subsequently arrested for PC 187-Murder. Bailey was booked into the Humboldt County Correctional Facility and bail has been set at $1,000,000.

This incident is currently being investigated by Detectives with the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information for the Sheriff’s Office regarding this case or related criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 707-445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at

707-268-2539

In the early hours the day after Thanksgiving, Humboldt County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call at a home in Hoopa Valley and found wounded woman who died at the scene. Deputies have arrested Lorence Emmanuel Bailey for her murder and his bail is set at $1,000,000.This is Humboldt County's 20th homicide of the year.Read the full press release below.