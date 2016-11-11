News Blog

Friday, November 11, 2016

Community / Editorial / Election Night / Government / Politics

45 for 45: A Call for Letters

Posted By on Fri, Nov 11, 2016 at 3:21 PM

click to enlarge A pro-Trump counter protester at the Old Town gazebo on Thursday evening. - MARK MCKENNA
  • Mark McKenna
  • A pro-Trump counter protester at the Old Town gazebo on Thursday evening.
Anger. Vindication. Fear. Hope. Despair. A flood of emotion has washed over the country in the wake of Donald J. Trump’s stunning Nov. 8 upset to become the president-elect following one of the most divisive presidential contests in generations. In the face of this historic event, and the turmoil that’s followed, we want to hear from you, Humboldt. Or, more accurately, we want the president-elect to hear from you. So we’re asking readers to send us letters of 45 words or less addressed to the incoming 45th president of the United States. Send submission to letters@northcoastjournal.com by 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14.
