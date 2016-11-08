Ballot Measures: P and V Lead Early

click to enlarge
FILE
Humboldt County voters faced a total of 18 measures on their ballots.
Taxes, bonds, true wards, rent control and more taxes — Humboldt ballots were stacked with local measures this election.
With roughly 15 percent of the vote in and zero precincts reporting, ballot measures to switch Eureka to a true ward voting system and stabilize rents in county mobile home parks are passing. Local tax measures are fairing well — save for Measure U, the countywide sales tax for transportation funding, which is currently trailing. And local school bond measures are doing well early on, with the exception of Ferndale's, which is trailing narrowly.
Here's the full rundown:
SCHOOL BONDS
Measure H: Continuation of $59 parcel unit tax for Arcata School District
Yes: 685 (69.26%)
No: 304 (30.74%)
Measure I: A $3.4 million bond for Arcata Elementary School District
Yes: 668 (68.09%)
No: 313 (31.91%)
Measure J: A $139 million bond for Shasta-Tehama-Trinity Joint Community College District
Yes: 6 (75%)
No: 2 (25%)
Measure K: A $2.7 million bond for Jacoby Creek School District
Yes: 210 (54.55%)
No: 175 (45.45%)
Measure L: A $4.8 million bond for Ferndale Unified School District
Yes: 181 (48.66%)
No: 191 (51.34%)
Measure M: A $2 million bond for the Mattole Unified School District
Yes: 57 (73.08%)
No: 21 (26.92%)
Measure N: A $4 million bond for the South Bay Union School District
Yes: 426 (50.96%)
No: 410 (49.04%)
LOCAL TAXES
Measure E: An 8 year, 0.75 percent sales tax in Fortuna
Yes: 798 (59.60%)
No: 541 (40.40%)
Measure F: An 8-year extension of 3 percent utility users tax in Arcata
Yes: 650 (51.10%)
No: 622 (48.90%)
Measure G: A 5-year extension of .75 percent sales tax in Trinidad
Yes: 24 (52.17%)
No: 22 (47.83%)
Measure S: A countywide $1-$3 per square foot annual tax on commercial cannabis cultivation, based upon type of grow
Yes: 8,596 (69.61%)
No: 3,753 (30.39%)
Measure U: A countywide .5 percent sales for transportation funding
Yes: 5,226 (42.79%)
No: 6,987 (57.21%)
OTHER
Measure O: Raises the cap on subsidized low-income housing in Eureka to 3% of total units within city limits
Yes: 1,258 (57.21%)
No: 941 (42.79%)
Measure P: Changes the election of councilmembers in Eureka to a true ward system
Yes: 1,374 (61.67%)
No: 854 (38.33%)
Measure T: Advisory vote in Rio Dell asking if the city should permit cannabis business within the city
Yes: 151 (55.93%)
No: 119 (44.07%)
Measure Q: Consolidation of the county Auditor-Controller's office with that of the Treasurer Tax-Collector
Yes: 5,626 (48.39%)
No: 6,001 (51.61%)
Measure R: If consolidation (Q) passes, makes finance director an elected post.
Yes: 5,163 (44.62%)
No: 6,408 (55.38%)
Measure V: Rent stabilization for mobile home parks in unincorporated areas of Humboldt County
Yes: 6,618 (54.20%)
No: 5,593 (45.80%)