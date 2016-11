Ballot Measures: P and V Lead Early

click to enlarge FILE

Humboldt County voters faced a total of 18 measures on their ballots.

Taxes, bonds, true wards, rent control and more taxes — Humboldt ballots were stacked with local measures this election.With roughly 15 percent of the vote in and zero precincts reporting, ballot measures to switch Eureka to a true ward voting system and stabilize rents in county mobile home parks are passing. Local tax measures are fairing well — save for Measure U, the countywide sales tax for transportation funding, which is currently trailing. And local school bond measures are doing well early on, with the exception of Ferndale's, which is trailing narrowly.Here's the full rundown: SCHOOL BONDSMeasure H: Continuation of $59 parcel unit tax for Arcata School DistrictYes: 685 (69.26%)No: 304 (30.74%)Measure I: A $3.4 million bond for Arcata Elementary School DistrictYes: 668 (68.09%)No: 313 (31.91%)Measure J: A $139 million bond for Shasta-Tehama-Trinity Joint Community College DistrictYes: 6 (75%)No: 2 (25%)Measure K: A $2.7 million bond for Jacoby Creek School DistrictYes: 210 (54.55%)No: 175 (45.45%)Measure L: A $4.8 million bond for Ferndale Unified School DistrictYes: 181 (48.66%)No: 191 (51.34%)Measure M: A $2 million bond for the Mattole Unified School DistrictYes: 57 (73.08%)No: 21 (26.92%)Measure N: A $4 million bond for the South Bay Union School DistrictYes: 426 (50.96%)No: 410 (49.04%)LOCAL TAXESMeasure E: An 8 year, 0.75 percent sales tax in FortunaYes: 798 (59.60%)No: 541 (40.40%)Measure F: An 8-year extension of 3 percent utility users tax in ArcataYes: 650 (51.10%)No: 622 (48.90%)Measure G: A 5-year extension of .75 percent sales tax in TrinidadYes: 24 (52.17%)No: 22 (47.83%)Measure S: A countywide $1-$3 per square foot annual tax on commercial cannabis cultivation, based upon type of growYes: 8,596 (69.61%)No: 3,753 (30.39%)Measure U: A countywide .5 percent sales for transportation fundingYes: 5,226 (42.79%)No: 6,987 (57.21%)OTHERMeasure O: Raises the cap on subsidized low-income housing in Eureka to 3% of total units within city limitsYes: 1,258 (57.21%)No: 941 (42.79%)Measure P: Changes the election of councilmembers in Eureka to a true ward systemYes: 1,374 (61.67%)No: 854 (38.33%)Measure T: Advisory vote in Rio Dell asking if the city should permit cannabis business within the cityYes: 151 (55.93%)No: 119 (44.07%)Measure Q: Consolidation of the county Auditor-Controller's office with that of the Treasurer Tax-CollectorYes: 5,626 (48.39%)No: 6,001 (51.61%)Measure R: If consolidation (Q) passes, makes finance director an elected post.Yes: 5,163 (44.62%)No: 6,408 (55.38%)Measure V: Rent stabilization for mobile home parks in unincorporated areas of Humboldt CountyYes: 6,618 (54.20%)No: 5,593 (45.80%)