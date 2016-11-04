News Blog

Friday, November 4, 2016

Homelessness

From the Camps to the Courthouse

Posted By on Fri, Nov 4, 2016 at 2:30 PM

click to enlarge Crow attempts to light a lantern on the eve of the eviction. - MARK MCKENNA
  • Mark McKenna
  • Crow attempts to light a lantern on the eve of the eviction.
On Nov. 3, the city of Eureka's temporary sleeping area program abruptly ended. Around 30 people were given 16 hours notice that they would have to leave in the morning and that a low-enforcement/sanctuary area for overnight camping would no longer be offered. These are some of the people impacted by the change as they prepared to return to the streets.
From the Camps to the Courthouse
From the Camps to the Courthouse

From the Camps to the Courthouse

Images taken by Mark McKenna the night before, and day of the eviction of 30 homeless people from a designated sleeping area near the Wharfinger Building.

By Linda Stansberry and Mark McKenna

