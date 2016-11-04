From the Camps to the Courthouse

click to enlarge Mark McKenna

Crow attempts to light a lantern on the eve of the eviction.

On Nov. 3, the city of Eureka's temporary sleeping area program abruptly ended. Around 30 people were given 16 hours notice that they would have to leave in the morning and that a low-enforcement/sanctuary area for overnight camping would no longer be offered. These are some of the people impacted by the change as they prepared to return to the streets.