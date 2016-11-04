Friday, November 4, 2016
From the Camps to the Courthouse
By Linda Stansberry
on Fri, Nov 4, 2016 at 2:30 PM
Mark McKenna
Crow attempts to light a lantern on the eve of the eviction.
On Nov. 3, the city of Eureka's temporary sleeping area program abruptly ended. Around 30 people were given 16 hours notice that they would have to leave in the morning and that a low-enforcement/sanctuary area for overnight camping would no longer be offered. These are some of the people impacted by the change as they prepared to return to the streets.
Images taken by Mark McKenna the night before, and day of the eviction of 30 homeless people from a designated sleeping area near the Wharfinger Building.
By Linda Stansberry and Mark McKenna
Tags: EPD, homelessness, City of Eureka, Bud, Trina, Crow, Slideshow, Image