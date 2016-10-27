Few Details Released in Hoopa Officer-Involved Shooting

click to enlarge

On Thursday, October 27, 2016 at about 3:30 a.m. Humboldt County Deputy Sheriffs were dispatched to the south end of Hoopa for a report of a subject having some type of medical issue and shooting from his residence.



After several hours on scene, the subject confronted deputies resulting in an officer involved shooting. The suspect was taken into custody. Further information will be provided in future media release.



Anyone with information for the Sheriff’s Office regarding this case or related criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 707-445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at 707-268-2539.

