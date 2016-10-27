News Blog

Thursday, October 27, 2016

Crime

Few Details Released in Hoopa Officer-Involved Shooting

Posted By on Thu, Oct 27, 2016 at 10:13 AM

A man who “confronted deputies” responding to reports he was shooting from his Hoopa residence early this morning was arrested following an officer-involved shooting at the scene.

Few details on the incident, including whether anyone was injured, are being released by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at this time. An upcoming press release will have more information, according to the sheriff’s office.

Release from the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office:


On Thursday, October 27, 2016 at about 3:30 a.m. Humboldt County Deputy Sheriffs were dispatched to the south end of Hoopa for a report of a subject having some type of medical issue and shooting from his residence.

After several hours on scene, the subject confronted deputies resulting in an officer involved shooting. The suspect was taken into custody. Further information will be provided in future media release.

Anyone with information for the Sheriff’s Office regarding this case or related criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 707-445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at 707-268-2539.

Speaking of...

Comments

Add a comment

