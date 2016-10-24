Rancheria Vows to Rebuild Charred Fitness Center

The Big Lagoon Rancheria is intent on seeing its $5.9 million fitness center — which is being built on Betty Court in McKinleyville and was leveled by a pre-dawn fire yesterday — rise "back from the ashes," Tribal Chair Virgil Moorehead said in a statement this morning.
"We've been planning this facility to serve the greater McKinleyville community for almost 13 years," Moorehead said. "We have had a vision for this project for a long time, and while we are saddened by the setback of this fire, we absolutely intend to rebuild. We thank all of the people and organizations who have sent us their support over the course of the past day. WE feel grateful to be part of this community and we look forward to bringing our state of the art health club and fitness center back from the ashes."
Arcata Fire was called to the scene at about 5:45 a.m. Sunday, and arrived to see the large fitness complex fully engulfed in flames. The department believes the fire was active for a while before firefighters were summoned to the scene and said what caused the building, which was still under construction, to catch fire remains under investigation.