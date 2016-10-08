McKinleyville Man Killed in Morning Crash

click to enlarge

On October 8, 2016, at approximately 0510 hours, CHP Officers responded to a traffic collision on Airport Road west of Central Avenue in Mckinleyville. A 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Kevin Leigh Patton, age 48, of Mckinleyville, was traveling westbound on Airport Road at approximately 30 mph. Rocklin Luke Gulley, age 61, of Mckinleyville, was walking eastbound near the north shoulder of Airport Road. For reasons still under investigation, Gulley walked into the westbound lane of traffic and collided with the Chevrolet. As a result of this collision, Gulley sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel. Patton did not sustain any injuries as a result of the collision. Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to have been a factor in this collision.



The California Highway Patrol Humboldt Area is investigating this traffic collision.



