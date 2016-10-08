News Blog

Saturday, October 8, 2016

Community / Emergency

McKinleyville Man Killed in Morning Crash

Posted By on Sat, Oct 8, 2016 at 8:20 PM

click to enlarge chp-patch.gif
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a single car crash that left a pedestrian dead in McKinleyville before dawn today.

According to the CHP, Kevin Leigh Patton, 48, of McKinleyville, was travelling about 30 miles per hour westbound on Airport Road at about 5:10 a.m. in his 2005 Chevrolet Silverado. For unknown reasons, a pedestrian, 61-year-old Rocklin Luke Gulley, also of McKinleyville, walking eastbound on the on the north shoulder of the road stepped into the westbound lane of traffic, right in front of the Silverado. Gulley was struck and killed.

Neither alcohol nor drugs is suspected to have been a factor in the collision, which remains under investigation.

See the full press release from the CHP copied below:

On October 8, 2016, at approximately 0510 hours, CHP Officers responded to a traffic collision on Airport Road west of Central Avenue in Mckinleyville.  A 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Kevin Leigh Patton, age 48, of Mckinleyville, was traveling westbound on Airport Road at approximately 30 mph.  Rocklin Luke Gulley, age 61, of Mckinleyville, was walking eastbound near the north shoulder of Airport Road.  For reasons still under investigation, Gulley walked into the westbound lane of traffic and collided with the Chevrolet.  As a result of this collision, Gulley sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.  Patton did not sustain any injuries as a result of the collision.  Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to have been a factor in this collision. 
 
The California Highway Patrol Humboldt Area is investigating this traffic collision. 

Comments

