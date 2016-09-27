Volunteer Fire Captain Killed in Fortuna Shooting

click to enlarge Facebook

Timothy Smith

On 9/26/2016 at about 7 PM The Humboldt County SWAT team assisted by officers from the Fortuna Police Department served a Ramey arrest warrant at a residence located at 32950 Highway 36. Officers located Jon David Goldberg, age 36, inside the residence and arrested Goldberg for murder in connection to the Fortuna Police Department murder investigation.

Goldberg will be booked into the Humboldt County Jail for 187 PC, Murder.



The Fortuna Police Department wants to thank the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office and the California Highway Patrol for their assistance in this case.



Earlier release: On 9/26/2016 at about 12:45 PM officers from the Fortuna Police Department responded to the 3100 block of Rohnerville Rd. for a report of a shooting victim.



Upon arrival, officers located a deceased 42 year-old male lying in front of a residence. The subject died of multiple gunshot wounds. .



Officers learned through witness statements that the suspect (shooter) and victim knew each other and that the suspect had arrived at the victim’s residence on Rohnerville Rd. and engaged in a brief argument.



The suspect then shot the victim several times at point blank range and fled in a white Dodge minivan; heading east on Rohnerville Rd. It is believed that the shooting is the result of a personal dispute between the two parties.



This is an ongoing and very active investigation. More information will be released soon.

The Fortuna Police Department today identified the victim of yesterday’s fatal shooting as Timothy Thomas Smith, a Fortuna resident and captain with the city’s volunteer fire department. He was 42.According to a police department release, an autopsy has been scheduled for later this week.“He has set the example for the department’s motto ‘Always Ready – Always Willing,’” Fire Chief Lon Winburn said in a February 2015 Humboldt Beacon article after Smith was awarded the department’s Firefighter of the Year honor. “This award is presented to someone whose actions has gone well beyond the call of duty and deserves to be recognized by his/her peers. … Smith was selected for his dedication and commitment to the department.”The suspect, Jon David Goldberg, was arrested Monday night with the assistance of the Humboldt County SWAT team. Police said the shooting is believed to be related to a personal dispute between the two men.Release from the Fortuna Police Department: