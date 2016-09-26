Eureka Council to Consider New Site, Funding for 'Containerville' at Special Meeting

The shipping container village at the corner of Commercial and Third streets may soon find itself on the move.
The Eureka City Council will meet in a special session Tuesday to decide whether to give the shipping container shelter project for the homeless $75,000 in funding and a new space to operate for a year.
The project — a joint effort of Betty Chinn and the Humboldt Coalition for Property Rights that’s come to be known as Blue Angel Village — launched as the city of Eureka was preparing to clear the Palco Marsh of a homeless encampment inhabited by as many as 200 people. Located at the corner of Commercial and Third streets in Eureka, the project was billed as a temporary shelter to house up to 40 people and, in the face of an outcry from neighboring business and property owners, Chinn and others involved with the project pledged that it wouldn’t be located in the vacant Mercer-Fraser Co. parking lot for more than six months.
That six-month window is coming to a close Nov. 2 and, encouraged by the project’s marked success, the fledgling project’s board of directors — which comprises the HumCPR board as well as that of Chinn’s foundation and is known as the Greater Eureka Community Community Outreach Project (GECOP) — wants to keep it going. As we noted in our Sept. 15 cover story “Prove them Wrong,” at that time the project had welcomed in a total of 79 people off the streets; 43 percent had gone on to move into housing and 42 percent had found jobs.
That success, coupled with promises given to neighboring business owners, has left GECOP scrambling to find other potential sites. A couple board members even combined private funds to recently make an offer on a vacant lot within city limits only to be outbid.
City staff, meanwhile, identified and vetted a total of 10 potential new sites for the project and ultimately whittled it down to four: the lot at the foot of T Street, the Samoa airstrip, the parking lot at Koster and Washington streets and a property on Marina Way south of the Wharfinger Building. But, in a letter to the city, GECOP is saying only two of those would work: Marina Way, which the board unanimously deemed the “unequivocally preferred site,” and the Koster and Washington lot, which would be acceptable provided all neighboring businesses endorse the relocation in writing.
GECOP and the Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services, which has provided assistance that’s been integral to the success of the project, both feel the Samoa site is too remote, and would in effect strand clients on the project site and sap staff time driving back and forth. It’s not immediately clear from the city’s staff report why GECOP wasn’t amenable to the property at the foot of T Street, though the report notes it is close to areas historically used for encampments and removed from services.
If the council settles on a location Tuesday, it will then discuss whether to allocate $75,000 from the city’s housing successor funds — which currently carry a balance of approximately $350,000, according to City Manager Greg Sparks — to fund the project. HumCPR co-founder Lee Ulansey told the Journal previously that it would cost about $150,000 to staff and run the village for a year. It’s currently unclear if the project will seek or secure funding from other sources as well.