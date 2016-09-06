Three Homicide Victims over Weekend

click to enlarge

On Sunday, September 4, 2016 at approximately 11:30 a.m. the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) regarding a double homicide. Deputies responded to the incident location, a residence on US Forest Service Road 3N14 South Fork Mountain in Hyampom.



Deputies met with TCSO Deputies and were told two male adults were deceased in the residence.



Deputies located several living structures and large marijuana grow sites throughout the property. HCSO Detectives responded to investigate the homicides. The investigation at this time indicates multiple assailants. Additional suspect information will be released accordingly.



The Drug Enforcement Unit obtained a search warrant for the marijuana grows on site. The search warrant was served and revealed another marijuana grow on a neighboring property. A search warrant was obtained for the neighboring property and served on Monday, September 5th.



Autopsies will be performed on Tuesday, September 6th. Names of the victims will be released after next of kin has been notified.



The investigation is ongoing.



Anyone with information for the Sheriff’s Office regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Peterson at 707-268-3663 or the Sheriff’s Office at 707-445-7251.



On Monday, September 5, 2016 the victim from the armed robbery shooting passed away. The victim has been identified as 44 year old Dana Hudson. Hudson died from multiple complications from gunshot wounds.



This case is now being investigated as a homicide.



Previous press release: On 08-12-2016 at 11:50 a.m. Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery that just occurred off Sabretooth Road, Willow Creek. It was reported to the Sheriff’s Office that approximately 2- 3 male suspects took the victim’s yellow pickup truck. While deputies were responding to the scene they received information that a male victim had been shot.



The male victim is currently being airlifted to an out of the area hospital. At this time unknown condition on the male victim. Sheriff Deputies are currently securing the scene. Detectives have been called out to take over the investigation



Anyone with information for the Sheriff’s Office regarding this case or related criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 707-445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at 707-268-2539.

