Friday, September 2, 2016

Crime

Arcata Woman Arrested for Assault, Death of Child

Friday, September 2, 2016

Arcata police arrested Ewa Misztal, a 28-year-old Polish national, for the death and alleged assault of her 2-month-old daughter. According to Arcata Police Sgt. Todd Dockweiler, officers responded to a  call of an "unresponsive child" on the 400 block of Union Street at around 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 27.

"The child was transported to Mad River, where she was ultimately pronounced deceased," said Dockweiler. "During the subsequent investigation, details were discovered that led officers to ultimately make an arrest of the child’s mother and she was booked into the Humboldt County jail that afternoon."

Deputy District Attorney Brie Bennett confirmed Misztal is currently in custody and facing one count of Penal Code 273ab (assault on a child causing death). Misztal faces 25 years to life in state prison if convicted.
Sep 15, 2016
Prove Them Wrong

