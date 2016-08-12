Garberville Man Drowns in South Jetty Boating Accident

Coast Guard responds to capsized boat off Humboldt Bay
EUREKA, Calif. — U.S. Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay responded Thursday to a report of a capsized 19-foot pleasure craft with four people aboard near the Humboldt Bay South Jetty.
The Coast Guard received a report that the vessel was swept into the jetty, began taking on water, and capsized shortly after, stranding the four boaters on the jetty rocks. A rescue helicopter from Sector Humboldt Bay, a 47-foot motor lifeboat from Coast Guard Station Humboldt Bay, and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the scene to assist.
Coast Guard crews maintained a safety zone and aided EMS personnel in locating the boaters on the rocks. EMS confirmed three survivors with minor injuries and one deceased.
The vessel sank after capsizing and is no longer visible in the water.
Subject: Deceased Person Identified Case: 201604080
On August 11, 2016 at about 1:35 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a call reporting a boat in distress with four subjects possibly in the water near the South Jetty.
The Sheriff's Office, Cal-Fire, and the Coast Guard all responded to the scene. Three subjects were rescued from the water suffering from minor injuries and hypothermia. One subject was recovered and pronounced deceased at the scene.
The deceased person has been positively identified as Gary Floyd Abena, age 66 from Garberville, California.
