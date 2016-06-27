Bayside Man Killed in Early Morning Crash

SOLO VEHICLE TRAFFIC COLLISION ON US 101 RESULTS IN ONE FATALITY
On June 27 2016, at about 0205 hrs. Dahmay Shiday, age 37, of Bayside was driving his gray 2006 Subaru WRX, westbound on Murray Rd. Shiday was driving at a high rate of speed when he attempted to take the on ramp to US 101 northbound from Murray Rd. Shiday drove off the ramp and his vehicle became airborne before colliding with a tree on the embankment.
Emergency personnel arrived at the scene and extracted Shiday from his vehicle using ‘the jaws of life.’ He was transported to Mad River Community Hospital. At about 0615 hours, he was pronounced dead.
Officer Esselman is investigating this collision. Sergeant Michael Campbell is the incident manager. DUI is a factor in this collision and further toxicological analysis is pending.
The Humboldt Area of the California Highway Patrol responded to the scene and they are conducting the investigation. Emergency personnel from Humboldt Bay Fire Department and Arcata Mad River Ambulance also responded.
Showing 1-1 of 1