Monday, June 27, 2016

Crime / Emergency

Bayside Man Killed in Early Morning Crash

Posted By on Mon, Jun 27, 2016 at 11:01 AM

click to enlarge chp-patch.gif
A 37-year-old Bayside man was killed early this morning in a single car accident in McKinleyville.

Dahmay Shiday was driving his gray 2006 Subaru westbound on Murray Road in McKinleyville at about 2 a.m. at a high rate of speed when he attempted to turn right onto the northbound U.S. Highway 101 on-ramp and lost control. The Subaru became airborne, according to a California Highway Patrol press release, before colliding with a tree on the embankment.

Emergency personnel had to use the jaws of life to extract Shiday from the wreckage before he was transported to Mad River Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:15 a.m.  

DUI is believed to be a factor in the collision, which remains under investigation pending toxicology tests.

Last year, Humboldt County recorded 28 vehicle related fatalities, three shy of the record set in 2009 and equaled in 2012. Shiday's was at least the 10th roadway death recorded so far this year.

See the full CHP press release below:

SOLO VEHICLE TRAFFIC COLLISION ON US 101 RESULTS IN ONE FATALITY
 
 
On June 27 2016, at about 0205 hrs. Dahmay Shiday, age 37, of Bayside was driving his gray 2006 Subaru WRX, westbound on Murray Rd.  Shiday was driving at a high rate of speed when he attempted to take the on ramp to US 101 northbound from Murray Rd.  Shiday drove off the ramp and his vehicle became airborne before colliding with a tree on the embankment.
 
Emergency personnel arrived at the scene and extracted Shiday from his vehicle using ‘the jaws of life.’  He was transported to Mad River Community Hospital.  At about 0615 hours, he was pronounced dead.
 
Officer Esselman is investigating this collision.  Sergeant Michael Campbell is the incident manager.  DUI is a factor in this collision and further toxicological analysis is pending. 
 
The Humboldt Area of the California Highway Patrol responded to the scene and they are conducting the investigation.  Emergency personnel from Humboldt Bay Fire Department and Arcata Mad River Ambulance also responded.

