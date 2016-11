The Devil's Playground No More

click to enlarge Mark McKenna

The lone remaining wall of the Devil's Playground teeters as a crew works to demolish it Thursday.

The PalCo Marsh is looking a lot different these days. Not only was the marsh cleared of the city's largest and most entrenched homeless encampment on May 2 , but crews from Figas Construction have now started demolishing the old concrete lumber kilns that have long been dubbed the Devil's Playground. For decades, the kilns have been a magnet for graffiti artists and taggers. But a recent lawsuit rendered them a massive liability for the city, which added a sense of urgency to long-held plans to lay a waterfront trail through the marsh. Check out the slideshow below to see pictures of the graffiti covered kilns as they stood, and as they now lie in rubble.