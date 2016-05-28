Saturday, May 28, 2016
The Devil's Playground No More
By Thadeus Greenson
on Sat, May 28, 2016 at 2:47 PM
Mark McKenna
The lone remaining wall of the Devil's Playground teeters as a crew works to demolish it Thursday.
The PalCo Marsh is looking a lot different these days. Not only was the marsh cleared of the city's largest and most entrenched homeless encampment on May 2
, but crews from Figas Construction have now started demolishing the old concrete lumber kilns that have long been dubbed the Devil's Playground. For decades, the kilns have been a magnet for graffiti artists and taggers. But a recent lawsuit rendered them a massive liability
for the city, which added a sense of urgency to long-held plans to lay a waterfront trail
through the marsh. Check out the slideshow below to see pictures of the graffiti covered kilns as they stood, and as they now lie in rubble.
