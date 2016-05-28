News Blog

Saturday, May 28, 2016

The Devil's Playground No More

Posted By on Sat, May 28, 2016 at 2:47 PM

click to enlarge The lone remaining wall of the Devil's Playground teeters as a crew works to demolish it Thursday. - MARK MCKENNA
  • Mark McKenna
  • The lone remaining wall of the Devil's Playground teeters as a crew works to demolish it Thursday.
The PalCo Marsh is looking a lot different these days. Not only was the marsh cleared of the city's largest and most entrenched homeless encampment on May 2, but crews from Figas Construction have now started demolishing the old concrete lumber kilns that have long been dubbed the Devil's Playground. For decades, the kilns have been a magnet for graffiti artists and taggers. But a recent lawsuit rendered them a massive liability for the city, which added a sense of urgency to long-held plans to lay a waterfront trail through the marsh. Check out the slideshow below to see pictures of the graffiti covered kilns as they stood, and as they now lie in rubble.


The Devil's Playground
By Thadeus Greenson

