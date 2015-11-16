News Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Monday, November 16, 2015

Art / Community / Food / Music

Gathering of Tribes

Posted By on Mon, Nov 16, 2015 at 3:16 PM

click to enlarge A packed house at Redwood Acres watched the eagle and jaguar dance by Aztec Dance and Drum group. - MARK LARSON
  • Mark Larson
  • A packed house at Redwood Acres watched the eagle and jaguar dance by Aztec Dance and Drum group.
A large crowd gathered at Redwood Acres in Eureka on Saturday to attend the 35th annual Northwest Intertribal Gathering and Elders Dinner. Elders were served a free traditional dinner of salmon or turkey and later were honored with a gifting ceremony. Native and non-native veterans were invited to the front of the performance arena and audience members lined up to offer hugs, shake hands and say thanks to to those who'd served.

Native American singers, a drum group and brush, hoop, Tolowa, Aztec, Shake Head and Pow Wow dancers all took the stage before a rapt audience. Vendor booths were brimming with Native American arts and crafts.

The annual gathering event, held during National American Indian Heritage Month and open to all, honors all Elders and veterans, according to its sponsor, the Northern California Indian Development Council. Check out the slideshow below for some highlights.
Slideshow
Intertribal Gathering 2015
Intertribal Gathering 2015 Intertribal Gathering 2015 Intertribal Gathering 2015 Intertribal Gathering 2015 Intertribal Gathering 2015 Intertribal Gathering 2015 Intertribal Gathering 2015 Intertribal Gathering 2015

Intertribal Gathering 2015

By Mark Larson

Click to View 11 slides


  • Pin It
  • StumbleUpon
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , , ,

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

About The Author

Mark Larson

more from the author

Latest in News Blog

week by week

In Print This Week: Nov 10, 2016 vol XXVII issue 45
We:dil ye: We Travel in a Spiritual Way

Digital Edition

guides

© 2016 The North Coast Journal Weekly

Website powered by Foundation

humboldt