Thursday, October 29, 2015

Crime / Government

Chief Mills Proposes Gun Control Law

Posted By on Thu, Oct 29, 2015 at 4:06 PM

click to enlarge Eureka Police Chief Andy Mills. - MARK MCKENNA
  • Mark McKenna
  • Eureka Police Chief Andy Mills.
On the Eureka Police Department’s official blog, Chief Andy Mills announced he is asking the city attorney to draft an ordinance that will require Eureka gun owners to lock up unattended weapons.

Mills wrote that the law is in response to recent guns thefts, including one from a gun dealer, and will apply to firearms at businesses or homes.

A similar law in San Francisco that requires handguns to be locked up at home recently survived a U.S. Supreme Court challenge. Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom recently announced he'll push a ballot initiative for stricter gun control laws.

Mills says the issue will go before the Eureka City Council on Tuesday. The EPD blog includes a poll asking whether the public supports the idea. As the Journal put up this post, 51 percent of respondents had said “Lock up the guns.”
Speaking of...

