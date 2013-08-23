News Blog

Friday, August 23, 2013

Medical / Health

State Medical Board Disciplines Fortuna Doctor

Posted By on Fri, Aug 23, 2013 at 4:55 PM

medboard.jpg
A Fortuna doctor is facing disciplinary action from the state medical board.

It's unclear what prompted the action against longtime family practitioner George Jutila. The medical board's order prohibits Jutila from:

Treating any patient for chronic pain;

Supervising, advising, or otherwise overseeing any physician assistant, nurse practitioner or other practitioner in the care and treatment of a patient with chronic pain; and

Possessing — except personally by valid prescription (with notification of the Board) or as stored in the locked cabinet at the medical practice — prescribing, dispensing, furnishing, administering, or otherwise distributing any Schedule II or III controlled substances.

Cassandra Hockenson, the medical board's public information officer, said Jutila voluntarily accepted the temporary suspension. An accusation from the board is expected within 15 days.

Jutila did not return calls requesting comment.

Jutila was given an award by the California Medical Association in 2009 for exemplifying "ethics and practice as a rural practitioner," the Times-Standard reported. He's been practicing medicine in Fortuna since 1964.
Fortuna, Medical Board

