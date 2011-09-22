News Blog

Thursday, September 22, 2011

Peace, Love, Guns, Heroin

Posted By on Thu, Sep 22, 2011 at 11:21 AM

Yeah, it's a real love story, all right. Couple of kids with a stolen gun, selling tar heroin. Bags o' booty, sweet little ready-made mugshot, mementos of the affair ... oh, and handcuffs.

See, Derick and Ashley got busted. (Read the release after the break.)

click to enlarge gimpcash.jpg

 

click to enlarge gimpmcelroy-amp_-stogner.jpg

click to enlarge gimpstolen-gun.jpg

click to enlarge gimpheroin.jpg

Eureka Police Department
604 C Street
Eureka, CA  95501

Phone:  (707) 441-4060
FAX:  (707) 441-4334

09/22/2011

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

 

Subject: POP Search Warrant Nets Heroin, Stolen Gun, and Two Arrests

 

Contact: Sergeant Steve Watson

  • Front Desk (707) 441-4060

  • POP Office (707) 441-4373

  • Work Cell (707) 601-5464

 

On 9/21/11, at about 2:22 PM, investigators with the Eureka Police Department's Problem Oriented Policing Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on the 2600 block of Union Street, Eureka. The warrant was obtained after the POP Unit developed information residents there were selling heroin from the property.

During a search of the residence, investigators located and seized approximately ½ ounce of tar heroin, over $4,700.00 cash (suspected illicit drug sales proceeds), digital gram scales, drug sales packaging materials, and a stolen .40 caliber Springfield Armory XD semi-automatic handgun with ammunition. The handgun had been reported stolen during a recent residential burglary in Eureka.

Residents Derick Johnathan McElroy (22 of Eureka) and Ashley Rose Stogner (22 of Eureka) were arrested and transported to the Humboldt County Correctional Facility where they were booked for possession of heroin for sale and possession of stolen property.

Anyone with information concerning suspected drug sales activity occurring in Eureka is encouraged to call the Problem Oriented Policing Unit at (707) 441-4373 or the Humboldt County Drug Task Force at (707) 444-8095.

 

###

 

