Thursday, March 12, 2009

Wingo

Posted By on Thu, Mar 12, 2009 at 4:10 PM

Tran.

click to enlarge wingo.jpg
The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office must have figured that a guy who's into meth, weed, sawed-off shotguns and semi-automatics ain't the type of dude who gets up bright and early. A multi-agency SWAT team rolled in to the Hoopa home of Alvin Lee Wingo, Jr., 49, (pictured) at 6:45 yesterday morning with a "high risk" search warrant based on allegations of assault with a deadly weapon.

Wingo, a convincted felon, is alleged to have held two men at gunpoint -- pistol-grip-shotgunpoint, to be precise -- last Saturday. He even racked the weapon and chased after one of the guys, according to reports. Both men escaped unharmed.

Alas, Mr. Wingo was not at home during the SWAT raid, but officers did not go home empty-handed. Here's the scorecard, according to a press release:

* Michael William Logan, 29, was arrested for possession of meth, possession of marijuana with intent to sell and parole violation.

* Juaneta Wingo, 47, was issued a felony "notice to appear" citation for possession of drug paraphernalia, marijuana and illegal firearms inside her residence.

* A female juvenile was issued a misdemeanor citation for giving cops false identification information.

* Taken from the home: Marijuana, meth, hypodermic syringes, ammunition, three handguns, five rifles, a sawed-off shotgun and a converted assault rifle. Two of those guns -- don't know which two -- were reported stolen last year.

The Sheriff's Office is asking for information on Mr. Wingo's whereabouts. He's 5'8" tall and weighs about 235. The press release says he's Hispanic, though he might disagree: Among his many tattoos are one on his left arm reading "Indian" and another on his right reading "Pride."

Anyone with info is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (707) 445-7251.

 Ryan Burns worked for the Journal from 2008 to 2013, covering a diverse mix of North Coast subjects, from education, politics and marijuana to human suspension, sex parties and amateur fight contests. He won awards for investigative reporting, feature stories and news coverage.

