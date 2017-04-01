Hum Plate

Archives | RSS

Saturday, April 1, 2017

Food

Date (and Bacon) Night

Posted By on Sat, Apr 1, 2017 at 1:26 PM

click to enlarge The Salty Sweet delivers. - JENNIFER FUMIKO CAHILL
  • Jennifer Fumiko Cahill
  • The Salty Sweet delivers.
There's no bar in sight at the Diver Bar and Grill (2830 F St., Eureka) and despite the name and the scuba helmet logo, it's not a seafood place. But given our current socio-political climate, is this really the biggest shock you've had lately? Shake it off. Finally inside after seasons of passing its brown papered windows, we can crane our necks at the gleaming tin ceiling and the red glow of the wood fire oven in back. If it's chilly out, sit as close as you can and watch the two-person team slide pies in and out with long paddles.

click to enlarge Eat your vegetable fries. - JENNIFER FUMIKO CAHILL
  • Jennifer Fumiko Cahill
  • Eat your vegetable fries.
Good news: I called your mom and she said the carrot and parsnip fries ($7) definitely count as a vegetable. They're sweet and nutty, and their light coating makes for a crispy exterior. More news: They will steam and go soggy in a takeout container, so spare no roasted garlic aioli and gobble them up hot.

If you feel the concrete floor and industrial metal chairs could use a little padding, just wait for your warm, pillowy pizza to arrive. A lot is happening with the Salty Sweet pizza ($14), the bubbly crust of which reaches for the edges of your dinner plate. On the savory end is pungent gorgonzola and blue cheese sauce under mozzarella, spinach, shallots and bacon jam. The sweet is delivered by a sprinkling of chopped Medjool dates. It's a balance of not just sweet and salty, but smoky and creamy. The crust is the real star, though, with a buttery sheen of olive oil and the wood fire char that gives it a crisp bite and a soft middle.






  • Pin It
  • StumbleUpon
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , , ,

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

About The Author

Jennifer Fumiko Cahill
Bio:
 Jennifer Fumiko Cahill is the arts and features editor of the North Coast Journal.

more from the author

Latest in Hum Plate

week by week

In Print This Week: Mar 30, 2017 vol XXVIII issue 13
Past Lives of the Coral Sea

guides

© 2017 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation

humboldt