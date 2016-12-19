click to enlarge Jennifer Fumiko Cahill

Adam Brazil breaking it down.

click to enlarge Jennifer Fumiko Cahill

Dancing up a storm on a cold morning.

If you drive through downtown Eureka during morning rush hour, you've likely seen his moves. As drivers steady their steering wheels heading past E Street on U.S. Highway 101/Fifth Street and crane their necks to the left, Adam Brazil is breaking. It. Down. Brazil dips and swerves behind a sign for the Black Lightning Motorcycle Cafe, which sits at the other end of the block.A car honks and Brazil answers with a, "Whoo!" and twists his way into the street, just out of traffic. It's 40 F on the corner but his forehead is dripping and the back of his lime green T-shirt, itself an ad for his ACAB Delivery business, bears a dark oval of sweat. Asked why he thows down so hard when most sign bearers stick to a modest 30-degree waggle, Brazil says, "Because that's what makes people look."The cafe is one of the businesses he delivers for on his bicycle (another fairly sweaty job). He rattles off a list of clients, shouting, "not Starbuck's, though," across the intersection, and says this is just one of his services. Brazil steps it up when a trio of women stop on the corner to watch him do his thing. "They have German pancakes," he says, breathing hard, still shimmying and hopping. "They're like fluffy baby pancake muffins!" Work it, man.Take a quick peek at his style here (something to practice before that office holiday party).