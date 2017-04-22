A+E Blog

Saturday, April 22, 2017

Music Tonight - Saturday, April 22

Posted on Sat, Apr 22, 2017 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

The father-sons of Doug Fir & the 2x4s are at it again at the Mad River Brewery Tap room around 6 p.m. They bring the classic rock sound to covers and originals and it's a free gig, so you've got nothing to lose —except perhaps sobriety — by checking it out. Floyd fans are probably aware that premier Pink Floyd tribute act House of Floyd is making a stop in our neck of the woods tonight at the Arkley Center for the Performing Arts at 8 p.m. HoF is smart to stop by Humboldt about twice a year as we've got a pretty big concentration of Floyd fans. I've been lucky enough to see this group a few times and they run the gamut of hitting the Floyd hits just as you've heard them on the albums and also recreating live versions of some of the deeper cuts that Floyd would play in concert. Grab a ticket for $38 before they sell out. More reggae is on the bill at The Jam tonight around 9:30 p.m. Dynasty One takes the stage along with Jah Sun to bring the positive vibes to the dance floor. Not sure on this ticket price but whatever it turns out to be, you won't be sorry.

