Music Tonight - Thursday, April 20

Cygne

It's Humboldt's unofficial holiday today and if you still don't know what I'm talking about, don't worry about it. I don't see why today can only be celebrated with rasta-tinged reggae or hip hop speaking the praises of "Jah's plant," so feel free to celebrate with The Compost Mountain Boys up at the Mad River Brewery Tap Room at 6 p.m. this evening for free. Returning to Humboldt is folk-troubadour John Craigie, whom I remember hearing play at Redwood Yogurt years ago with witty, whimsical and oft-times goofy songs occasionally dealing with Mr. Texas Ranger himself, Chuck Norris. I never quite knew where John lived back in the day (or if he lived anywhere to be honest) but I hear he's based out of Portland these days. He'll be stopping by The Old Steeple in Ferndale tonight joined by special guest Cygne from Santa Cruz at 7:30 p.m. Perhaps John will freestyle a song about owl eggs tonight; a $25 ticket will get you in to find out. I imagine the 4-20 vibe will be strongly represented at The Jam tonight with local reggae-something bands Woven Roots and The Dubadubs. Word is it's at 9:30 p.m. and $10. A blend of funk and soul n' roll is on the bill at Humboldt Brews courtesy of Chicago's The Main Squeeze, who've had a pretty good 2016. Their tight and funky jams incorporate ranges of assorted genres and will probably keep you busy on the dance floor. This is a 9:30 p.m. show with a $10 cover.