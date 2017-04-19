Science and History

click to enlarge Thinkstock

You know it's a sad day for progress when we have to march for science — when citizens have to take to the streets to remind those in power to listen to the lab-coated experts trying to keep our environment healthy and our society from slipping back into the Dark Ages.

Now might be a great time to brush up on science and rub elbows with scientists. Community members can do just that at the Science Expo part of the Humboldt March for Science event (happening in solidarity with other March for Science events worldwide) Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the D Street Neighborhood Center (free).

From 9 a.m to 1 p.m., learn about science-based programs and issues, such as the Klamath River dam removal, climate change implications for Humboldt Bay, college and high school science clubs, water and air quality and health care. At 2 p.m., take in the rally featuring diverse speakers from the community, including scientists, teachers, students, politicians and tribal members. Follow it up with the march through Arcata starting around 2:45 p.m. (While the exact route has yet to be announced, it will be about 20 blocks long and include the plaza.) After the march, jump into a break-out session for small group discussion at the D Street Neighborhood Center between 4 and 5 p.m. Science!