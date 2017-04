click to enlarge Courtesy of Sequoia Park Zoo

This Earth Day, head over to Sequoia Park Zoo for a free day at the zoo during Party for the Planet, Saturday, April 22 from 12-5 p.m. (free). Check out cute critters, learn about their habitats, make fun crafts, peruse cool eco-exhibits and make a pledge to leave the earth a better place with a footprint on the Pledge Path.