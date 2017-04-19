A+E Blog

Thursday, April 20, 2017

Lights, Camera, Cows

Posted By on Thu, Apr 20, 2017 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Cast of Pitching Tents. - SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
  • Cast of Pitching Tents.

New York City-based filmmaker Jacob Cooney grew up in Ferndale, framing shots in his head long before taking off for the big city. Now Cooney is coming home for the Northern California premiere of his film, Pitching Tents on Saturday, April 22 at 8 p.m. in The Old Steeple ($10).

Pitching Tents, "an '80s coming-of-age comedy," tells the story of an aspiring artist with a father who wants him to get a factory job and a guidance counselor who wants him to go to college. And, of course, a girl. The movie stars a team of young actors and veterans (Jonathan Lipnicki, Michael Grant, Booboo Stewart, Samantha Basalari, Eric Allan Kramer, Richard Riehle and Vincent Pastore). Cooney, who directed the film, says, "Pitching Tents is a heartfelt film about teenage fun, following your dreams and having hope for the future." He adds, "I'm very excited to bring this film back to my hometown where I was given the ability to follow my own dreams of being a filmmaker."

If you can't make it out to the Old Steeple on Saturday, you'll have another chance to see the director's (and stars') dreams in action when Pitching Tents screens again Wednesday, April 26 at 8 p.m. at the Mill Creek Cinema ($10).

Kali Cozyris
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

