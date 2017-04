click to enlarge Submitted

Celebrate Earth Day at Earth and Space Discovery Day on Saturday, April 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the HSU Natural History Museum ($5, $2 members, free to adults accompanying kids). Kids can look at the sun, moon and Venus with Astronomers of Humboldt, explore the solar system, make a light spectrum and take home their own UV beaded bracelets.