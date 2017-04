click to enlarge Shutterstock

Recently wrapping up the sold-out Alice's Restaurant 50th Anniversary Tour, Arlo Guthrie comes up the road to visit us here in Humboldt. On the road with his band Shenandoah (comprised of Terry A La Berry, Steve Ide, Carol Ide and Abe Guthrie), Arlo's Running Down The Road Tour brings some of his favorite cuts from his late '60s and early '70s catalogue. If you don't already have a ticket, you probably don't want to hesitate. Arlo's at the Van Duzer Theatre at 8 p.m. with a $56 ticket price.