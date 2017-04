click to enlarge Festival directors Andrew Weisz, Kira Hudson and Nairobys Apolito. Submitted.

The Humboldt International Film Festival, the world's oldest student-run film fest, turns 50 this year. Nicely done. Returning to the restored Minor Theatre on April 19-22 ($5 each night), the festival showcases independent filmmakers' works from around the world. Don't miss a special Humboldt International Film Fest: Throwback Thursday event April 13 at 7:30 p.m. where you can catch previous Best of Fest films ($5).