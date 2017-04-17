Cannifest Destiny

click to enlarge Photo by Mark Larson

Angus Funkhouser competing in the Humboldt Grow Games at Cannifest.

Attending Cannifest at Redwood Acres was clearly a high point of the weekend for a large crowd in attendance on Saturday. The "sustainable agriculture" event, billed as "Humboldt's manifest cannabis festival and trade gathering," was quite a contrast from the recent Logging Conference also held at Redwood Acres. It was a look into the rapidly changing cannabis culture and industry on the North Coast.Cannifest hosted a wide range of consumption options, from edible to combustibles in Area 215 for those with prescription cards. If you didn't have a 215 card, you could stop at the 215 doctors' tables under the grandstands, where you could apply for one. Seven music stages with live music and a family-friendly play zone offered more entertainment options. Many vendors offered growing-related products, clothing and munchies. On Sunday, the festival included a cannabis job fair, a series of Cannifest talks, more live music and the results of the cannabis flower competition.Attendees could also participate in cannabis-infused holistic yoga or the Humboldt Grow Games. The latter included the Re-Plant Hustle, the Dirt-Bag Drag and the Emerald Triangle Irrigation Puzzle.Cannifest is also the kickoff event for the 11th annual Humboldt Green Week, celebrating all things green during the week of Earth day and the cannabis holiday, 4/20.