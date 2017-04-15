Music Tonight - Saturday, April 15

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Artists

Lila Nelson

Local blues and R&B band the Lost Dogs are up at the Mad River Brewery around 6 p.m. and playing for free. As mentioned above, former local songstress/storyteller/Morning DJ Lila Nelson is in town to play music for the first time after her time abroad. With folky roots and insightful and oft-times whimsical lyrics, she'll be joined by fellow Nelson sister — and still local — Siena Nelson, whom you have most likely seen and heard with the numerous bands she's performed in here in Humboldt County. I got late word that fellow Renaissance woman Jackie Dandneau will be rounding out this bill, so you're in for a trio treat. Show starts at 8 p.m. and is only $15 at the Arcata Playhouse. Helping to celebrate the seventh anniversary of Redwood Curtain Brewery tonight is local Pink Floyd Tribute Money (with yours truly) who will take the stage at 8 p.m. and for free. Co-founder of the record label Sublime Frequencies, Hisham Mayet is stopping by town to spin an eclectic and international mix of world tunes and grooves at The Miniplex around 10 p.m. Expect songs and sounds from "Laos, Vietnam, Iraq, Syria, Ethiopia, Western Sahara" as the press release notes. A $10 bill gets you in the door.