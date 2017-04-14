Music Tonight - Friday, April 14

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Artists

Wild Otis

Arts Arcata is upon us and as of press time, the weather should be non-rainy. That means you can stroll around the Arcata Plaza and soak up the myriad of local musicians and bands vibrating the air. If art + Arcata ain't your thing, perhaps check out local rockers Wild Otis at the Mad River Brewery Tap Room at 6 p.m. this evening. They're playing for free and you can get your hands on a copy of their new release Don't Let Me Fall. You can bring the kids out to Cafe Mokka around 8 p.m. for some hot cocoa while you caffeinate and hear the Celtic tunes of Good Company, also playing for free. Experimental funk/fusion is on the bill at The Miniplex in Arcata, courtesy of Oakland-based Wicked Man, supported by local soul rockers Velvet Touch and fellow local heavy funkers Peach Purple. The show starts around 9 p.m. — bring $10 for the ticket. The Green Week Kick-Off Party is in full force tonight at Humboldt Brews at 10 p.m. Get your groove on with D'Vinity, ILL-ESHA, and MiMOSA (I'm unclear which of those previous 16 letters should have been capitalized), who'll be cranking out the bass and booty-shakin' jams. This party's got a $27 ticket price.