Egg Scramble

It's that time of year when kids dressed in their springtime best swarm grassy lawns, searching for little pastel pods filled with chocolates, jelly beans and other sweet stuff. So where can your little peeps snatch Easter eggs or pose for photos with the bun of the hour? They're all happening this Saturday, April 15 all over the county.

At the north end, head to McKinleyville Safeway Shopping Plaza at 10 a.m. for the McKinleyville Easter Egg Hunt (free). The hunt will be divided into age groups to keep things sane. Then there's the City of Blue Lake Easter Egg Hunt from 1 to 2 p.m. at Perigot Park (free). It's also separated into four different age divisions with a special golden egg hidden in each.

Heading south, Eureka's Carson Park Easter "Egg-Venture" is from 10 a.m. to noon at Carson Park (free) and has the kiddos following Easter clues, completing challenges and posing with the Easter Bunny. Bring your camera! Ferndale's Easter Egg Hunt is at 10:30 a.m. in Ferndale Firemen's Park (free) with prizes in four age categories (check at Valley Lumber for the fun if it's raining). Rio Dell's Fireman's Park is the scene for Rio Dell Community Resource Center's Community Egg Hunt from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and SoHum's Community Easter Egg Hunt gathering from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Southern Humboldt Community Park features barbecue, chili, hot dogs, a bake sale, obstacle course, a bounce house and more. The egg hunt starts at noon, sharp (free).