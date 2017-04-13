High Times

click to enlarge Shutterstock

IWith two weed-centric events coming up, this is going to be a busy week for some folks and an extremely chill one for others. First, there's Cannifest, "Humboldt's Manifest Cannabis Festival & Trade Gathering," happening Saturday, April 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday, April 16 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Redwood Acres Fairgrounds ($35 single day, $50 weekend pass).

The weekend gathering celebrating the cannabis culture and crop is chock-full of informative and fun activities. Attendees can check out vendor booths, listen to industry panelists, spend time in Area 215, the family interactive zone and watch the popular "Grow Games," where teams showcase their farming skills and vie for high-stakes prizes. There's also a healthy lineup of live music both days on seven stages with favorites Phutureprimitive, Fishbone, The Polish Ambassador, Object Heavy and Prezident Brown, as well as a silent disco. The Humboldt Cannabis Job Fair is on Sunday, so dress for the job you want.

Redway celebrates the cannabis holiday of 4/20 with the 420 World Fest on, you guessed it, Thursday, April 20 ($30). The noon to midnight party at the Mateel Community Center features music all day with headliner John Kadlecik (Furthur, Phil and Friends, Dark Star Orchestra, Golden Gate Wingman) bringing his solo acousti'lectric sound, as well as the Maui Pranksters, Good Ol Boys, Camo Cowboys and more. There'll be food, vendors and the event that really packs 'em in: the Joint Rolling Contest (215 required).

Kali Cozyris