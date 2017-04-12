Music Tonight - Wednesday, April 12

click to enlarge Shutterstock

In case you missed Piet Dalmolen playing with Joanne Rand's supergroup this past weekend, you have a chance to hear his solo guitar work at the Mad River Brewery at 6 p.m. tonight for free. Leave him a tip while he does his guitar looping magic for you. Merrick at The Miniplex tells me that "longtime local and late KHSU persona Jakob Sweden" is celebrating his most recent LP as Ensemble Economique tonight along with San Francisco sound artist Jim Haynes around 10 p.m. Bring $5 to this tour kickoff show for EE.