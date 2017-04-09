A+E Blog

Sunday, April 9, 2017

Music Tonight - Sunday, April 9

Posted on Sun, Apr 9, 2017 at 8:00 AM

It's Big Day OUT! at The Mad River Brewery this afternoon starting at 1 p.m. It's a LGBTQ family friendly dance day with free tunes courtesy of DJ Goldylocks. A Green Week Pre-Party is happening at The Jam tonight at 9 p.m., where you'll get the Deep Groove Society vibe with locals Jsun and Marjo Lak who are glad to welcome Blackliquid from the U.K., along with Jonra. A $10 ticket price for this pre-party. DJs, songwriters and multi instrumentalists BoomBox hit the Arcata Theatre Lounge stage sometime after 8:30 p.m. tonight. They've been pulling out the backbeat, psychedelia and funk sounds since the early aughts. Their grooves are on display for $20 tonight.

